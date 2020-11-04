54 countries lift travel restrictions for Filipinos subject to health protocols

The number of countries that allow the entry of Filipinos subject to health protocols and destination requirements has climbed to 54.

The UAE is among these countries that lifted travel restrictions for Filipinos. It is one of the first few countries that have opened its boarders for returning migrant workers from the Philippines. However, Filipinos must secure approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA) or the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) before their flight.

Only 7 countries allow Filipinos to enter without inbound arrival protocols and over 130 remain closed for tourism.

“Travelers should always check ahead of travel dates with their airlines before departure or before booking a ticket,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

As of October 31, the Immigration Bureau listed the requirements for outbound passengers who are travelling on tourist or short-term visas:

1. Confirmed round-trip ticket

2. Travel and health insurance to cover travel disruptions and hospitalizations in case of COVID-19 infections during their allowable period of stay abroad

3. BI Declaration of acknowledging the risks involved in travelling and including risk of delay in their return trip

4. Negative COVID-19 test should be prepared if required by country of destination

5. Upon return, they shall follow the guidelines of the National Task Force for Returning Filipinos

On October 12, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai asked Filipinos for necessary permits before flying to Dubai, in accordance to its guidelines for foreign travelers.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai wishes to remind Filipino residents of the UAE who are returning via the Dubai International Airport to secure approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA) or the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA),” the Consulate said.

The consulate added that if Filipinos hold a Dubai-issued residence visa they must obtain the approval from the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA) prior to their departure.

Failure to do so means they will be prohibited from entering the country.

For those who are holding a residence visa issued by other emirates they must get their permits from UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

“All Filipino residents in the UAE who are planning to return to the country are further advised to keep abreast of entry regulations to the UAE and coordinate with their airlines when planning their return,” the statement said.

