Suspects in killing of UAE businessman arrested while boarding a plane

Four suspects in the murder case of a 32-year-old Asian investor in the emirate of Ajman were collared by UAE police.

Three of the suspects tried to flee the country but they were arrested few minutes before takeoff of their plane at Dubai airport, while the other suspect was nabbed in Sharjah, according to a statement of Ajman Police on November 2.

The arrests were made six hours after the crime happened.

According to the police force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the suspects entered the room of the victim in a building that he owns and stole AED 100,000 cash. As if that weren’t enough, they waited until the victim entered the room and stabbed him to death.

The crime came to light when the CID received a call from the company of the victim. Reportedly, he had been absent for three days and was not responding to their calls and messages.

Ajman Police CID Director Lt. Col. Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi said they immediately sent a team to check on the man in his home in the Al Rwada area.

However, they had to break open his door, as no one was responding. The authorities found the victim lying dead.

The CID then identified several possible suspects in the neighborhood, and they zeroed on the four suspects who have gone missing. All of them confessed to the crime.