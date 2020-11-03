At least 11,000 Filipinos to be affected by Royal Caribbean’s global fleet suspension

More than 11,000 jobs of seagoing Filipino employees are at stake after Royal Caribbean Group announced the suspension of all its cruises through the end of the year.

The cruise line announced on Monday that it is extending the temporary suspension of the sailings of its global fleet, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections continue to increase globally.

“As we continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our guests and crew around the world, and to ensure we have ample time to focus on our healthy return to service initiatives, we have decided to extend the suspension of sailings for our global fleet,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

“Global sailings will be suspended through December 31, 2020, with some exceptions,” it added.

This, after a no-sail order issued in March in response to the global pandemic ended on Saturday.

The cruise line reported a negative revenue and a billion-dollar quarterly loss.

Filipinos are the largest single nationality employed by Royal Caribbean, making up 14 percent of its seagoing employees.

In 2018, it had at least 11,000 Filipino staff and crew. Before the pandemic, it announced plans to hire up to 30,000 more Filipino crew—chefs, pantry cooks, butchers, room attendants, and kitchen and restaurant servers.

