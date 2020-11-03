Latest News

Pinoy fresh from bath dies from electrocution in Pangasinan

A 40-year-old man has died in San Carlos City, Pangasinan after he was electrocuted when he was about to plug in the lights.

The man, according to GMA News, was fresh from taking a bath when the electrocution happened. He touched a peeled wire from an electric cord causing the accident.

The victim was identified as Icoy Olito. He left behind his wife and two children.

He was immediately brought to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

His wife is asking for help so that they can arrange a burial for her husband.

A police officer in San Carlos warned residents not to touch any electrical outlets when hands are wet because it can make the body part of the electricity’s path.

