PH Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro back in PH

Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro is now back in the Philippines since November 2, where she currently faces probe over videos that showed her abusing a Filipina household staff in the diplomatic residence, according to Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Locsin said that he has yet to speak with the ambassador regarding the issue, and suggested she remain quiet pending investigation—which started two days ago.

“I suggest she reserves her comments to the investigating panel,” he said, assuring that Mauri wll be given due process.

He added that the said panel has 13 days left to investigate the incident, and that they will issue their recommendation soon.

Locsin also noted that they will provide PHP200,000 check as assistance to the household helper, who is now home in South Cotabato.

Mauro is currently under hot waters following the report of Brazilian news company GloboNews that showed a series of videos of her assaulting her Filipino house help.

Recently, the groups released statements that said Mauro must face due process instead of being widely criticized by the media.

“We, the DFA’s Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association, hereby express full support to Ambassador Marichu Mauro who is being pilloried in the social and printed media over the unfortunate incident in Brasilia. That single incident should not define the character of Ambassador Mauro,” the statement read.

They added that Mauro assisted numerous distressed overseas Filipino workers, and that she has a “distinguished record” in “promoting the welfare of our migrant workers, which is one of the three pillars of our foreign policy.”

However, DFA has quickly disowned these groups, saying: “The department stands by its resolve to respond to the matter in accordance with, and to the fullest extent of the law.”

