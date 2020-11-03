Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oman plans income tax on wealthy people in 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Stock image

Oman plans to introduce an income tax on high-earning individuals in 2022 in a bid to restore its embattled finances due to low oil prices and the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the 2020-2024 economic plan of Oman, the finance ministry said the plan aims to bring the Gulf state’s fiscal deficit from 15.8 percent this year to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2024.

The country also aims to increase its non-oil revenues from 28 percent this year to 35 percent in 2024.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq approved the medium-term fiscal plan in a bid to make government finances sustainable amid the current economic crisis. He earlier noted in October that a 5 percent value-added tax will be implemented in April 2021.

Experts said posing income tax on individuals will be a first in the Gulf, as no country in the region currently implements such regulation.

Oman’s 2020-2024 medium-term economic balance document, however, said that the initiative is still under evaluation and all aspects are still being considered.

In a report by Arab News, the International Monetary Fund forecasted Oman’s economy to shrink by 10 percent this year, with its fiscal deficit widening to 18.3 percent of GDP from 7.1 percent last year.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of USA, Australia begin aid drive to help victims of typhoon ‘Rolly’

USA, Australia begin aid drive to help victims of typhoon ‘Rolly’

1 min ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,008 new cases, total now at 136,149 with 6 deaths

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,008 new cases, total now at 136,149 with 6 deaths

2 hours ago
Photo of UK’s Labor leader Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson’s ‘slow’ lockdown response ‘costed lives’

UK’s Labor leader Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson’s ‘slow’ lockdown response ‘costed lives’

2 hours ago
Photo of DFA urges Filipinos in Vienna to stay indoors after terrorist attacks

DFA urges Filipinos in Vienna to stay indoors after terrorist attacks

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close