Oman plans income tax on wealthy people in 2022

Oman plans to introduce an income tax on high-earning individuals in 2022 in a bid to restore its embattled finances due to low oil prices and the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the 2020-2024 economic plan of Oman, the finance ministry said the plan aims to bring the Gulf state’s fiscal deficit from 15.8 percent this year to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2024.

The country also aims to increase its non-oil revenues from 28 percent this year to 35 percent in 2024.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq approved the medium-term fiscal plan in a bid to make government finances sustainable amid the current economic crisis. He earlier noted in October that a 5 percent value-added tax will be implemented in April 2021.

Experts said posing income tax on individuals will be a first in the Gulf, as no country in the region currently implements such regulation.

Oman’s 2020-2024 medium-term economic balance document, however, said that the initiative is still under evaluation and all aspects are still being considered.

In a report by Arab News, the International Monetary Fund forecasted Oman’s economy to shrink by 10 percent this year, with its fiscal deficit widening to 18.3 percent of GDP from 7.1 percent last year.