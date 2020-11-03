Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Metro train that crashed off tracks gets saved by large sculpture

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Photo credit: @010fotograaf/Twitter

A metro train that derailed in the Netherlands has been saved from crashing to the ground by a large sculpture on November 1, the Daily Mirror reported.

The train was left hanging over 30 feet drop after crashed through the barrier at De Akkers station in Spijkenisse, and would have plummeted to the ground if not for the large sculpture titled ‘Saved by a Whale’s tail’—which was made by Artist Maarten Struijs.

As a result, the metro driver, the only person on board, managed to get out of the train safely.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of USA, Australia begin aid drive to help victims of typhoon ‘Rolly’

USA, Australia begin aid drive to help victims of typhoon ‘Rolly’

1 second ago
Photo of Oman plans income tax on wealthy people in 2022

Oman plans income tax on wealthy people in 2022

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,008 new cases, total now at 136,149 with 6 deaths

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,008 new cases, total now at 136,149 with 6 deaths

2 hours ago
Photo of UK’s Labor leader Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson’s ‘slow’ lockdown response ‘costed lives’

UK’s Labor leader Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson’s ‘slow’ lockdown response ‘costed lives’

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close