Metro train that crashed off tracks gets saved by large sculpture

A metro train that derailed in the Netherlands has been saved from crashing to the ground by a large sculpture on November 1, the Daily Mirror reported.

The train was left hanging over 30 feet drop after crashed through the barrier at De Akkers station in Spijkenisse, and would have plummeted to the ground if not for the large sculpture titled ‘Saved by a Whale’s tail’—which was made by Artist Maarten Struijs.

As a result, the metro driver, the only person on board, managed to get out of the train safely.