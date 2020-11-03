LOOK: OFW from Sharjah shares how Typhoon ‘Rolly’ destroyed her ancestral home, bakery business in Camarines Sur

When PAGASA announced that signal no. 5 was raised due to Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ last November 1, Sharjah-based OFW Leila Fornoles constantly contacted her family in La Opinion, Nabua, Camarines Sur to make sure that they’re all safe.

However, when she learned about the fate of her old home and her bakery business, she initially felt defeated seeing both in shambles in the wake of the super typhoon.

“Nanlumo ako at naiyak, hindi na pwedeng ma-restore ang luma naming bahay,” said Fornoles.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

Thankfully, she said that her brother and all of her kids who lived in her old home managed to transfer to their other home within the compound before the storm made its landfall.

“Nakatira muna sila sa same vicinity. May isa pa kaming bahay sa compound pero may mga natuklap ding mga bubong doon,” shared Fornoles.

She also shared how her family back in the Philippines recovered some of their items at home, some of which still remain at their house.

“Kailangan na talaga magpagawa ng bagong bahay, then ipapaayos namin kung anuman ang maaari pang ayusin,” said Fornoles.

READ ON: Albay, Catanduanes sustained heaviest damages during Super Typhoon Rolly

The Sharjah-based OFW remains optimistic that she and her family, together with fellow OFWs who have been severely affected by the storm will rise in the face of these challenges, as long as they stand united in the spirit of ‘bayanihan’.

“Sa aking mga kapwa Bikolanong mga OFW – sa ating naranasang pagsubok na dala ng bagyong Rolly na tumama sa ating mahal na probinsya, ako po ay humihingi ng inyong taimtim na dalangin para po sa ating mga pamilyang lubhang naapektuhan. Kilala tayong mga Pinoy sa ating katatagan at pagiging masigasig lalo na sa mga ganitong pagsubok. At lalo na sa ating mga kapwa-Uragon tayo’y magkakaisa at sama-samang magtutulungan para makapamuhay muli. God bless po sa lahat,” said Fornoles.