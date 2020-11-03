DFA confirms no Filipino casualties at terror attack in Vienna

No Filipino was reported among the casualties nor the injured at the recent terror attack in Vienna

International reports state that the attack has killed four and injured several others as of posting time.

“As of last night, our report from the Philippine Embassy in Vienna is that no Filipinos have been reported hurt,” said DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos.

The shooting incident occurred near a synagogue on Tuesday and has since been designated by the Austrian Ministry of Interior as a terrorist attack, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

The Vienna police confirmed that several suspects with rifles began their attack around 8 p.m. (local time) in the center of Vienna. As operations are still ongoing, authorities have requested all residents to stay indoors.

READ ON: Asian sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for terrorism

In a separate statement, the agency said it continues to “closely monitor” the evolving situation.

“The DFA, through the Embassy, has gotten in touch with the members of the Filipino community and requested them to stay alert and calm, remain indoors, and follow the advice of the Vienna police,” ready the statement from the DFA.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., meanwhile, extended his sympathies to the people of Austria, personally sending a message of solidarity to Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Bita Rasoulian.

“Our hearts go to the victims of the shooting in Vienna that left at least one killed and 15 hurt and our sympathy goes to the people and government of Austria. Admire Chancellor Kurz’s very precise and responsible response,” he said in a tweet.