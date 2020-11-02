WHO head in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 patient

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has announced he is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” Ghebreyesus said in a Tweet.

He stressed the importance of complying with health guidelines amid the pandemic in order “to break chains of COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

