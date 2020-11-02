Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO head in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 patient

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

File photo

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has announced he is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” Ghebreyesus said in a Tweet.

RELATED STORY: WHO Director-General thanks Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for UAE’s global efforts in fight against polio

He stressed the importance of complying with health guidelines amid the pandemic in order “to break chains of COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

READ ON: WHO: COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by end of 2020

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Senator Win Gatchalian pushes for construction of permanent evacuation centers

Senator Win Gatchalian pushes for construction of permanent evacuation centers

6 mins ago
Photo of ‘Nabitiwan ko siya’: Man loses 5-year-old daughter amid raging flood in Albay

‘Nabitiwan ko siya’: Man loses 5-year-old daughter amid raging flood in Albay

57 mins ago
Photo of Customs confiscates used luxury cars worth Php20M

Customs confiscates used luxury cars worth Php20M

59 mins ago
Photo of Video of Chinese man beating wife to death on busy street sparks outrage

Video of Chinese man beating wife to death on busy street sparks outrage

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close