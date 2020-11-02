Underage driver, 13, causes fatal accident in Ras Al Khaimah

A car driven by 13-year-old teenager flipped over an unpaved, unlit road in Al Gheil, Ras Al Khaimah, instantly killing his 12-year-old friend.

“The 13-year-old, unlicensed for driving, lost control over the steering wheel on an unpaved and unlit road in Al Gheil area to the south of the emirate,” said Brigadier Mohammed Saaed Al Humaidi, Director General of the Central Operations.

The driver, who sustained severe injuries, was with his two friends inside the SUV when the accident happened, 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Aside from the fatality, an 11-year-old passenger also sustained injuries but has already been discharged from hospital.

“Police patrols and the national ambulance immediately rushed to the site of the accident and it became clear that the vehicle was driven by one of the three Emirati boys,” Brigadier Al Humaidi said.

Brig Al Humaidi warned parents monitor their children and not to let them drive until the age of 18.