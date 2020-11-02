Two men arrested for selling fake ‘Aladdin lamp’ with a fake genie for PHP4.5 million

Two men were arrested by authorities in Uttar Pradesh, India, after selling a fake Aladdin lamp to a doctor amounting to $90,000 or approximately PHP4.5 million.

The victim, Laek Khan, reported the incident to the police and told them the lamp has no ‘magical powers’ contrary to the initial claim of the sellers.

He also said that no wish-granting genie appeared after he rubbed off the lamp, according to a report of AFP.

“The cheats had struck a deal for much more, but the doctor had paid about 7m rupees (£72,000),” a police official was quoted as saying.

Khan said that one of the suspects disguised as occultist and summoned the genie.

He asked the men it they could touch it, but the men refused saying this could hurt the supernatural entity.

The men sold the lamp to Khan promising him of good life and fortune. But he later realized that it was one of the men who disguised as genie.

The suspects are now under police custody.

“The men have also cheated other families using the same modus operandi. The total amount of money involved runs into several million rupees,” the police said.

