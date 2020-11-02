Prince William had Covid-19 in April – reports

Prince William got infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, around the same time his father Prince Charles was diagnosed with the virus, British media revealed on November 1.

Citing sources from Kensington Palace, The Sun reported that the prince kept his diagnosis a secret so as not to alarm the country.

The report added that Prince William thought that there were important things going on and that he did not want to worry anyone.

Sources also revealed that the prince was struggling to breathe, and that everyone around him was panicked about his situation.

Prince William was isolated in their family home in Norfolk with mild symptoms and still carried out several phone and video engagements during that month.

In March, reports revealed that his father Prince Charles had contracted COVID-19.

As of this writing, the Kensington Palace and the office of Prince William have still not released an official statement regarding the issue.