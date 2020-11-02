Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Prince William had Covid-19 in April – reports

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Reuters

Prince William got infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, around the same time his father Prince Charles was diagnosed with the virus, British media revealed on November 1.

Citing sources from Kensington Palace, The Sun reported that the prince kept his diagnosis a secret so as not to alarm the country.

The report added that Prince William thought that there were important things going on and that he did not want to worry anyone.

Sources also revealed that the prince was struggling to breathe, and that everyone around him was panicked about his situation.

Prince William was isolated in their family home in Norfolk with mild symptoms and still carried out several phone and video engagements during that month.

In March, reports revealed that his father Prince Charles had contracted COVID-19.

As of this writing, the Kensington Palace and the office of Prince William have still not released an official statement regarding the issue.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Senator Win Gatchalian pushes for construction of permanent evacuation centers

Senator Win Gatchalian pushes for construction of permanent evacuation centers

3 mins ago
Photo of ‘Nabitiwan ko siya’: Man loses 5-year-old daughter amid raging flood in Albay

‘Nabitiwan ko siya’: Man loses 5-year-old daughter amid raging flood in Albay

54 mins ago
Photo of Customs confiscates used luxury cars worth Php20M

Customs confiscates used luxury cars worth Php20M

56 mins ago
Photo of Video of Chinese man beating wife to death on busy street sparks outrage

Video of Chinese man beating wife to death on busy street sparks outrage

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close