Philippine Consulate General in Dubai spends over AED5 million in OFW repatriation initiatives

The Philippine Consulate General (PGC) in Dubai has revealed that it has helped about 2,600 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates go home, paying for their plane tickets that overall amounted to AED5.2 million.

Philippine Consul General Paul Raymond Cortes told The Filipino Times that since June, about 50,000 Filipinos have left the Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and of those, the Consulate has repatriated about 2,600 OFWs.

He added that the rates of the plane tickets they procured for these OFWs were averaged at AED2,000 each, with the budget taken from the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Assistance-To-Nationals (ATN) Fund.

These Filipinos repatriated by PCG Dubai were victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), either those who have been displaced due to the economic impacts of the virus, or those who were stranded at the onset of the pandemic.

In addition, Melvin Caseda of Welfare Officer Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Abu Dhabi, said that the government also paid for many of these OFWs’ COVID-19 swab tests, quarantine costs, and transportation going to their hometown.

“The government provided these benefits both to members and non-members as long as they had valid proof of employment even if they got terminated,” he told The Filipino Times, adding that even the families of these OFWs enjoyed this benefit, provided that the OFW with proof of employment was with them during the journey home.

On October 31, about 300 Filipinos left the Northern Emirates for the Philippines, with 143 of them being repatriated by the Consulate.