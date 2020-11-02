Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 385,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,298 newly infected patients

Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 385,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,298 new cases. The total number now stands at 385,400.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. In addition, data released by Johns Hopkins University showed that it is now part of the top 25 countries with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 348,830, after 87 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 32 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 7,269.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila along with Batangas, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iligan City, and Lanao del Sur will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from November 1 until November 30.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

