Over 21,000 OFWs in Dubai given financial assistance as of November 1 – POLO Dubai

Staff Report 4 hours ago

A total of 21,625 Overseas Filipino Workers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have already received their one-time financial aid from the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program, according to Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO-Dubai).

In a media briefing of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, POLO Dubai Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay said that the Labor Department has provided a total allotment for 22,000 Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to receive the one-time financial aid from its DOLE-AKAP program—and that they are only 375 short of their quota as of yesterday.

According to Bay, about 98,000 OFWs have applied for the financial assistance program—although several of them are double and triple applications from the same people.

The AKAP program aims to provide financial assistance to OFWs worldwide affected by the pandemic.

