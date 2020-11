‘Nabitiwan ko siya’: Man loses 5-year-old daughter amid raging flood in Albay

A resident from Guinobatan town in Albay has lost his 5-year-old daughter after Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ triggered massive flash flood on Sunday.

Salvador Marinque was holding onto his young daughter when raging floodwaters lashed their barangay and swept away his child.

“Ayon kay G. Salvador, biglang sumambulat ang rumaragasang baha sa kanilang barangay, isang bagay na ngayon lamang nila naranasan. Hawak hawak niya ang kaniyang limang taong gulang na anak ngunit nabitawan niya ito sa sobrang lakas ng hampas ng tubig,” the Philippine Red Cross said in a post.

The PRC coordinated with its volunteers across Albay province and received information that a body was found in Oas town, 25 kilometers away from Guinobatan.

“Nang ipakita ang larawan ng bata kay G. Salvador ay agad niyang nakumpirma na anak niya nga ang natagpuang bata,” the Philippine Red Cross said.

The PRC is still looking for Marinque’s missing wife and his other.