Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed for raping sleeping housemaid in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

A 36-year-old man now faces the Dubai Court of First Instance after he allegedly raped his housemaid.

The court revealed that the Asian manager sneaked into the African woman’s room and took advantage of the woman while she was sleeping.

RELATED STORY: Social media to rape: Man jailed for raping a Filipina in Dubai

The 30-year-old housemaid said that she immediately pushed the man away when she woke up and found him on top of her.

“My room door was not locked. I sleep deep. I did not feel him when he began touching and groping me. It was only when he was raping me that I woke up around 9am and found my sponsor over me. I pushed him away and he was naked then. I asked him what he was doing. He said he thought that I liked it. I told him to leave my room,” said the woman.

A policeman on patrol duty was alerted about the sexual assault incident and saw the woman crying outside the villa. “The woman looked scared as she recounted to us how her sponsor had entered her room on the pretext of changing the door lock and then raped her while she was sleeping,” recalled the policeman.

READ ON:  Dubai chef under fire for threatening to rape a woman on social media

The defendant admitted that he took advantage of the sleeping housemaid and through that she was consenting to the illicit act.

“The defendant admitted he raped the woman, claiming he thought she was consenting to it as she was then awake but did not have any reaction,” said the man, who has been placed in detention.

 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Over 21,000 OFWs in Dubai given financial assistance as of November 1 – POLO Dubai

Over 21,000 OFWs in Dubai given financial assistance as of November 1 – POLO Dubai

7 mins ago
Photo of Philippine Consulate General in Dubai spends over AED5 million in OFW repatriation initiatives

Philippine Consulate General in Dubai spends over AED5 million in OFW repatriation initiatives

48 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

2 hours ago
Photo of Korean comedian Park Ji-sun, mom found dead at home

Korean comedian Park Ji-sun, mom found dead at home

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close