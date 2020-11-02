Man jailed for raping sleeping housemaid in Dubai

A 36-year-old man now faces the Dubai Court of First Instance after he allegedly raped his housemaid.

The court revealed that the Asian manager sneaked into the African woman’s room and took advantage of the woman while she was sleeping.

The 30-year-old housemaid said that she immediately pushed the man away when she woke up and found him on top of her.

“My room door was not locked. I sleep deep. I did not feel him when he began touching and groping me. It was only when he was raping me that I woke up around 9am and found my sponsor over me. I pushed him away and he was naked then. I asked him what he was doing. He said he thought that I liked it. I told him to leave my room,” said the woman.

A policeman on patrol duty was alerted about the sexual assault incident and saw the woman crying outside the villa. “The woman looked scared as she recounted to us how her sponsor had entered her room on the pretext of changing the door lock and then raped her while she was sleeping,” recalled the policeman.

The defendant admitted that he took advantage of the sleeping housemaid and through that she was consenting to the illicit act.

“The defendant admitted he raped the woman, claiming he thought she was consenting to it as she was then awake but did not have any reaction,” said the man, who has been placed in detention.