Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Korean comedian Park Ji-sun, mom found dead at home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Photo from Yonhap News Agency.

Park Ji-sun, one of Korea’s popular comedians, was found dead together with her mother at her home in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

Official police reports state that Park’s father contacted authorities after both of them didn’t answer their phones at home.

RELATED STORY: Wife commits suicide after husband succumbs to COVID-19

The comedian, who won the Newcomer Award at the Korean Broadcasting System in 2007, was undergoing treatment for a medical condition with her mother by her side in Seoul.

Police who are currently investigating the case stated that there are no signs of external injuries to both Park and her mom.

The cause of death is still unknown as of posting time.

READ ON: List of helplines in the UAE that provide free tele-counselling

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Over 21,000 OFWs in Dubai given financial assistance as of November 1 – POLO Dubai

Over 21,000 OFWs in Dubai given financial assistance as of November 1 – POLO Dubai

5 mins ago
Photo of Philippine Consulate General in Dubai spends over AED5 million in OFW repatriation initiatives

Philippine Consulate General in Dubai spends over AED5 million in OFW repatriation initiatives

46 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1,234 new cases in UAE, total now at 135,141 with 1 death

COVID-19: 1,234 new cases in UAE, total now at 135,141 with 1 death

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close