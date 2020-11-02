Korean comedian Park Ji-sun, mom found dead at home

Park Ji-sun, one of Korea’s popular comedians, was found dead together with her mother at her home in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

Official police reports state that Park’s father contacted authorities after both of them didn’t answer their phones at home.

The comedian, who won the Newcomer Award at the Korean Broadcasting System in 2007, was undergoing treatment for a medical condition with her mother by her side in Seoul.

Police who are currently investigating the case stated that there are no signs of external injuries to both Park and her mom.

The cause of death is still unknown as of posting time.

