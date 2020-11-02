Dubai set to introduce facial recognition system on public transport

Dubai will soon roll out an AI-powered technology on its public transportation system, including the Dubai Metro, to bolster security in the emirate as the it prepares for the Expo 2021.

The new technology featuring facial recognition capability was unveiled His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, at the newly established Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.

As of now, the Expo Metro Station has been equipped with surveillance cameras that utilizes this state-of-the-art technology.

“We aspire to raise our performance by building on our current capabilities, to ensure a high level of security in metro stations and other transport sectors,” said Obaid Al-Hathboor, Director of Dubai’s Transport Security Department.

According to Al-Hathboor, the facial recognition sytem will be rolled out in the coming months in all metro stations.

Dubai already operates a biometric system using facial recognition at its international airport.