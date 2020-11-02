Ajman allows resumption of wedding celebrations, social occasions

The Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has decided to allow the resumption of wedding celebrations and other occasions held in halls, hotels and houses in the emirate, starting from 1st November, 2020.

It also highlighted the importance of adhering to relevant precautionary and preventive measures, to ensure the safety of all participants and invitees in these events.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police and Chairman of the Team, said that the decision stipulates that the number of invitees should not exceed 200 individuals in venues and 50 in celebrations held at home while only five people are allowed to sit on the same table, stressing that all participants must adhere to the precautionary measures adopted by the country, such as wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

The decision aims to ease the restrictions on members of the community and enable them to hold weddings and events and share their happiness with their loved ones, despite the conditions faced by the entire world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he added, affirming that the team, in cooperation with its partners, is exerting all possible efforts to protect the health and safety of the entire community.

