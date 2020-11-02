Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman allows resumption of wedding celebrations, social occasions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Stock photo

The Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has decided to allow the resumption of wedding celebrations and other occasions held in halls, hotels and houses in the emirate, starting from 1st November, 2020.

It also highlighted the importance of adhering to relevant precautionary and preventive measures, to ensure the safety of all participants and invitees in these events.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends virtual mass wedding ceremony

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police and Chairman of the Team, said that the decision stipulates that the number of invitees should not exceed 200 individuals in venues and 50 in celebrations held at home while only five people are allowed to sit on the same table, stressing that all participants must adhere to the precautionary measures adopted by the country, such as wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

The decision aims to ease the restrictions on members of the community and enable them to hold weddings and events and share their happiness with their loved ones, despite the conditions faced by the entire world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he added, affirming that the team, in cooperation with its partners, is exerting all possible efforts to protect the health and safety of the entire community.

READ ON: Dubai imposes four-hour limit starting October 22 for social gatherings, wedding receptions

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 383,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,396 newly infected patients

PH breaches 383,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,396 newly infected patients

15 hours ago
Photo of Lone bettor wins £79 million (AED 375.6+ million) lottery in UK

Lone bettor wins £79 million (AED 375.6+ million) lottery in UK

15 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Lahar from Mayon Volcano envelops homes in Albay in aftermath of Typhoon ‘Rolly’

LOOK: Lahar from Mayon Volcano envelops homes in Albay in aftermath of Typhoon ‘Rolly’

16 hours ago
Photo of Apple improves search engine feature to counter Google Search

Apple improves search engine feature to counter Google Search

16 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close