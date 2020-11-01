The Big Ticket Dream 12 Million is back this November! Win AED 12 million plus extra cash prizes including a second prize of AED 500,000

The Dream 12 Million is back! As UAE residents approach the end of 2020, Big Ticket wants to continue to surprise customers and aim to provide them with more chances to win.

The grand prize for the November promotion, draw series 222 is AED 12 million, and here’s the surprise –Big Ticket will be giving away a whopping AED500,000 second prize in addition to 5 extra cash prizes. In addition to The Dream 12 million promotion, customers can also participate in the Dream Car promotion to win the amazing Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Below is the list of prizes for The Dream 12 Million:

Dream Car -Jeep Grand Cherokee

Grand Prize – AED 12,000,000

2nd Prize – AED 500,000

3rd Prize- AED100,000

4th Prize- AED 80,000

5th Prize- AED 60,000

6th Prize- AED 40,000

The ticket price for the Big Ticket Dream 12 Million is AED 500 inclusive of VAT and if you purchase two tickets, Big Ticket will give you a third ticket absolutely free. You can purchase the tickets from their website www.bigticket.ae or visit Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals hall counter and Al Ain International Airport.

Promo dates for ticket purchases run from 1st November – 30th November, with the official draw happening this 3rd December 2020 at 2:00pm UAE time [GMT+4] Social Media Live Stream only on both Big Ticket’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

November Social Media Games

Stay tuned to our Social Media platforms throughout the month of November where we’ll be asking customers to participate in lots of fun activities with a chance to win more with Big Ticket. In addition, Richard and Bouchra will be hosting games for our viewers during our Live draw 3rd November where participants stand a chance to win Tablets, Mobile phones, Bluetooth Speakers and free entry tickets to the Big Ticket series 222.

