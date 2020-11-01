Possible five-day holiday for UAE residents on first week of December

Residents in the UAE can look forward to a long five-day holiday near the end of November to the first few days of December, as the country will be celebrating its National Day holidays.

The holiday dates are expected to begin from December 1, Tuesday which is the Commemoration Day for the UAE’s martyrs. This celebrates the sacrifice of UAE’s heroes who gave their lives to the frontlines to defend the country.

Meanwhile on December 2 and 3, Wednesday and Thursday, the UAE will be celebrating its 49th National Day also known as the ‘Spirit of the Union’. In the previous years, the festive celebration called for fireworks displays and air shows across the entire country.

Residents who enjoy a two-day weekend during Fridays and Saturday can expect to the enjoy a five day holiday once announcements are finalized from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the private sector.

