Pinay mom warns parents after daughter sustains neck injuries from copying Tiktok video

A Filipina mother has banned her daughter Freya from using the social media app Tiktok after the girl sustained neck injuries.

Mara said she was surprised when she saw Freya strangled using the cord of their window’s blinds after copying a video from Tiktok.

“She saw a video of a kid hanging him/herself and then she tried copying it using the venetian blinds pull cords in our bedroom. She wrapped her neck 3 times then jumped,” Mara said in her viral Facebook post.



Her daughter could no longer speak when they found her. “Ako na mismo nagtanggal ng tali, binuhat ko na siya,” Mara said.

“Thank God I was there when it happened. I just can’t imagine, paano kung wala ako that time? Paano kung nag-CR ako? Paano kung may binili ako sa labas?”

She added that Freya told her that the video involved was the horror film doll ‘Annabelle’. “Tinali kasi ‘yun sa leeg tapos naging multo na yung bata… That’s how she described the video.”

“My innocent 4-years-old baby girl almost lost her life because of some stupid Tiktok video. Kaya guys, please, please, bantayan mabuti ang ating mga kiddos pati mga napapanood nila,” the Filipina mother said in the viral Facebook post, which has been shared nearly 5,000 times by netizens

Mara said that she could not find the said video for her to report it.