Migrant family drowns in France; investigators urged to charge traffickers with manslaughter

A family of five migrants from France—including a 15-month-old baby—drowned in the English Channel in an attempt to go to the UK, sparking the British government to urge France to charge their traffickers with manslaughter, The Telegraph reported.

In an interview with The Telegraph, sources from the UK government said that the smugglers could face up to 14 years of imprisonment in Britain as well as be investigated for manslaughter after squeezing 22 men—including women and children—in a small boat amid wild weather conditions.

With this, the France authorities are also being urged to do the same against the traffickers, to which they said they will consider it and go after them.

The family from Iran are among the seven people believed to have died in this incident of migrants attempting to cross the border. It is also the first disaster where the lives children have also been lost.

According to reports, the family comprising the couple Rasoul Iran-Nejad and Shiva Mohammad Panahi, as well as their children Anita, Armin, and 15-month-old Artin were crossing from France in a boat which costed them £21,600 (AED 102,700+). They were trapped in the cabin when the boat capsized in the sea, along with 15 others who were pulled from the water. Two other migrants, along with Artin, are yet to be found but are now feared dead.

According to Alain Ledaguenel, the president of the French coastguard (SNCM) in Dunkirk, the boat used was a death trap because it bore amateur features and yet was overloaded with people amid strong sea conditions.