Man in Sharjah nearly hit by car after attempting to cross walkway

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police remind the public to follow pedestrian signals to avoid accidents.

In a video posted on their official Twitter page, a man was seen in his attempt to sprint past a pedestrian crossing, only to be nearly hit by a car.

“Your commitment to pedestrian traffic lights and not to risk your life for road crossing ensure your safety and that of others,” read the post from Sharjah Police.

Pedestrians who do not comply with traffic light signals on public walkways, as well as those who cross at undesignated areas will be fined AED400.

Watch the video here:

