LOOK: Floods, lahar flow force Filipino families seek safety due to typhoon ‘Rolly’

Thousands of Filipino families have been forced to seek safety as typhoon Rolly continues to bring torrential rains to the Philippines.

Photos from the Legazpi City Facebook page show several citizens on the higher floors of their homes as a combination of floods and lahar flow have ravaged the ground level of their houses at Cagsawa in Albay.

RELATED STORY: SUPER TYPHOON UPDATE: Rolly weakens as new tropical storm Siony enters the Philippines

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced that while ‘Rolly’ has weakened from a ‘Super Typhoon’ to a ‘Typhoon’ status, it still packs winds of up to 220 km/h, placing several areas of Luzon under Signal no. 4.

Here’s the complete list:

Signal no. 4:

(171-220 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours)

•Luzon

Camarines Norte, the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego), Marinduque, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Pampanga, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan), the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro(Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Victoria, Naujan Lake, Pola, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Signal no. 3:

(121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

•Luzon

The rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Zambales, Tarlac, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan), the central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora), the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Sablayan), Burias Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas), and Romblon

Signal no. 2:

(61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

•Luzon

The rest of Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Baleno, Milagros, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Cawayan, Dimasalang) including Ticao Island, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Oriental Mindoro

Signal no. 1:

(30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

•Luzon

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Masbate, and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

•Visayas

The northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), and the northwestern portion of Northern Samar (Allen, Victoria, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, Biri, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)