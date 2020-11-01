Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Apple improves search engine feature to counter Google Search

Apple has improved its search technology for iPhone users as US authorities file a case against Google’s dominance of the search market, Financial Times reported.

In the iOs 14 update, Financial Times said Apple now shows its own results or links directly to websites when people type search queries from the home screen.

According to many experts, the new update could rival or topple Google’s dominance in this sphere, especially with the US Department of Justice filing a case against the tech giant due to an antitrust deal.

In 2018, Apple poached Google’s head of search John Giannandrea to boost its AI capabilities and Siri—bringing with him solid expertise on Google’s search engine.

Financial Times reported that experts claim Apple’s search engine will be keen on user privacy, and that it is one of the few companies that would be able to search the whole of internet.

 

