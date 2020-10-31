Catanduanes, Camarines Sur on Signal #4 as Philippines expects landfall of 2020’s biggest typhoon

Two areas in the Philippines have been placed under storm signal #4 – the highest category for tropical cyclone warning signals (TCWS) where winds of a typhoon pack 171-220km/h winds preveailing and/or expected in the next 12 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) has punt the provinces of Catanduanes and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan) under signal #4 as the weather bureau expects Super Typhoon Rolly to make landfall tomorrow morning, November 1.

Experts have stated that Typhoon Rolly (International typhoon ‘Goni’) will be 2020’s strongest storm on Earth.

Meanwhile, here are the storm signals as announced for other nearby areas:

Signal #3: (121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

LUZON:

Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias and Ticao Islands, Marinduque, and the southern portion of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez)

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar

Signal #2: (61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

LUZON:

Pampanga, Bulacan, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan City, General Tinio, Peñaranda, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Palayan City, Laur, Gabaldon, Bongabon), the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, the southern portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dingalan), the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the rest of Masbate, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

VISAYAS:

The northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Signal #1: (30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

LUZON:

The rest of Zambales, Tarlac, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Quirino, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, San Emilio, Candon City, Galimuyod, Santa Lucia, Cervantes, Sigay, Santa Cruz, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), Mountain Province, Benguet, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Angadanan, Alicia, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), and Calamian Islands

VISAYAS:

Biliran, the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi), the rest of Aklan, the northern portion of Capiz (Jamindan, Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Sigma, Dao, Panitan, Pontevedra, President Roxas), and the northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad)