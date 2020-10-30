Latest NewsNews

LOOK: Emirati builds dhow almost the size of a football field

Staff Report 4 hours ago

Dubai has set another world record for the largest wooden Arabic dhow in the world.

The feat has been confirmed by the Guinness World Records on Wednesday.

The dhow was named ‘Obaid’, after the famous Emirati shipbuilder Obaid Jumaa bin Majid Al Falasi in the 1940s.

Obaid’s son made the dhow. He said it was his way of thanking his father for his craftmanship.

The 52-year-old Emirati said that they had a hard time finding large logs for the dhow.

The structure has a size of 91.47m long and 20.41m wide, which is almost equivalent to the size of a standard American football field floating in the ocean or London’s Big Ben vertically.

The dhow was built without a blueprint and was only made possible by years of experience.

The dhow is powered by two 1,850 HP engines and has a capacity of 6,000 tons.

It will transport cargo from UAE to Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, Kenya, Pakistan, India, and possibly Iraq.

