ERC: No disconnection for select electric consumers until December 31

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered distribution utilities that there should be no disconnection of electricity from non-payment of bills until December 31, in compliance with the Bayanihan to Recover as One law.

Under the directive by the ERC, consumers with monthly consumption not higher than twice the ERC’s approved maximum lifeline consumption level are covered.

“Distribution utilities are directed NOT to implement any disconnection on account of non-payment of bills until December 31, 2020 for consumers with monthly consumption not higher than twice the ERC approved maximum lifeline consumption level,” the statement said.

For other consumers whose consumption are above the cap, distributors are directed to implement a minimum of 30-day grace period on all payments falling due within the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) period, the regulator said.

The ERC added that distributors should also inform their customers of the directives through a bill insert, social media announcements, radio and posting in bulletins.

The ERC also told Generators, the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp, National Power Corp, National Transmission Corp, National Grid Corp of the Philippines, Independent Power Producers, Independent Power Producer Administrators, and the Market Operator to extend a 30-day grace period and staggered payment option and no disconnection policy.

Government offices are not part of the payment exemption and grace period.

Photo credit: Pixabay / alcangel144