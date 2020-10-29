Latest News

Young mother ‘too scared to tell parents’ put her newborn baby in freezer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 35 mins ago

Photo credit: Daily Mirror

A 14-year-old schoolgirl left her newborn baby boy inside the freezer, as she was frightened of telling her parents that she had given birth at such a young age, reported Daily Mirror UK.

According to police, the girl named Anastasia, who hails from region of Novosibirsk, in Siberia in southern Russia, gave birth on her own and is now in a serious condition in a hospital.

Paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital, but it was too late to save him.

No one in her family or schoolteachers noticed that Anastasia was pregnant. Her mother only learned about the incident when she heard Anastasia moaning in pain, and initially thought she was suffering from appendicitis.

However, her daughter was bleeding heavily so she called an ambulance to take her to hospital.

In the ambulance, the girl confessed that she just gave birth and hid her baby in the freezer at their garage.

An official from the Russian Investigative Committee, said “all the circumstances of the infant’s death” are being checked to determine the liability of the 16-year-old mother.

The father of the child is aged 16, reports suggest.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at edit[email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE court orders sponsor to pay for visa fines of housemaid

UAE court orders sponsor to pay for visa fines of housemaid

1 hour ago
Photo of A mark of benevolence: UAE, Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian initiatives reach over AED766M in nine months

A mark of benevolence: UAE, Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian initiatives reach over AED766M in nine months

2 hours ago
Photo of PH labor attaché in Saudi faces corruption, sexual harassment complaints

PH labor attaché in Saudi faces corruption, sexual harassment complaints

2 hours ago
Photo of OFW advocate Susan Ople battles stage 2 breast cancer

OFW advocate Susan Ople battles stage 2 breast cancer

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close