Young mother ‘too scared to tell parents’ put her newborn baby in freezer

A 14-year-old schoolgirl left her newborn baby boy inside the freezer, as she was frightened of telling her parents that she had given birth at such a young age, reported Daily Mirror UK.

According to police, the girl named Anastasia, who hails from region of Novosibirsk, in Siberia in southern Russia, gave birth on her own and is now in a serious condition in a hospital.

Paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital, but it was too late to save him.

No one in her family or schoolteachers noticed that Anastasia was pregnant. Her mother only learned about the incident when she heard Anastasia moaning in pain, and initially thought she was suffering from appendicitis.

However, her daughter was bleeding heavily so she called an ambulance to take her to hospital.

In the ambulance, the girl confessed that she just gave birth and hid her baby in the freezer at their garage.

An official from the Russian Investigative Committee, said “all the circumstances of the infant’s death” are being checked to determine the liability of the 16-year-old mother.

The father of the child is aged 16, reports suggest.