PH labor attaché in Saudi faces corruption, sexual harassment complaints

A Philippine labor attaché in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is facing complaints of corruption and sex harassment filed by a Filipino welfare officer for a Saudi Arabian recruitment agency and his wife, according to GMA News.

The labor official named Nasser Mustafa allegedly asked for bribes from recruitment agencies by adding a ‘see me’ note on documents that needed his approval, according to the complainant, Helbert Mayores.

He claimed that Mustafa has earned a total of around $7,000 or approximately PHP338,000 under this scheme. He also alleged that the labor attaché sexually harassed his wife in exchange for his approval on several documents.

The incident took place last February.

According to the report, Mustafa has already submitted a counter-affidavit to the Department of Labor and Employment’s International Labor Affairs Bureau (DOLE-ILAB).

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

