UAE to launch dedicated rewards program to champion frontliners from November 1

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support the heroes working on the frontlines to protect the people of the UAE from the COVID-19 pandemic, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, announces the launch of the ‘Fazaa Frontline Heroes’ initiative in cooperation with the Frontline Heroes Office.

The Frontline Heroes Office and the National Behavioural Rewards Program – Fazaa are partnering to create a dedicated ‘Frontline Heroes Fazaa’ initiative that will be activated on November 1st, 2020 and will grant all registered UAE frontline professionals access to special program, services and offers that will help address specific challenges faced by heroes and their families during the pandemic and beyond.

The specially designed ‘Frontline Heroes Fazaa’ initiative is being overseen by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who worked directly with the Solidarity Fund and National Program for Behavioral Reward to establish this new program to champion the UAE’s frontline professionals.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Our frontline heroes demonstrate the values, principles and behaviors that are fundamental to the ideals of the UAE and the solidarity that Fazaa stands for.

These brave men and women work tirelessly and put so much at risk to protect and provide for our future. They are exactly the kind of tremendous role models who Fazaa was developed to support and recognise.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, added: “We are engaging and listening to our frontline professionals to ensure we understand the stresses and pressures that most impact our heroes and their families.

This is an excellent example of establishing partnerships to develop high value support program that can make a positive impact for our frontline heroes. With Fazaa, we hope to help unburden some of the financial pressures they are dealing with while bringing joy to their lives.” Fazaa provides great value and impact for more than 80,000 UAE frontline professionals and their families through a social initiative that promotes solidarity within the UAE community.

The Fazaa program will be used to reward and support residents and citizens who continue to demonstrate unique courage, strength and commitment, directly aligning with the values and purpose of the Frontline Heroes Office to care for and champion those who put themselves on the frontline in times of need in service to us all. Fazaa membership provides access to quality goods, products and services, with discounts on 2,600 brands at over 5,500 stores and 6,000 food outlets across the UAE. Through the website, Fazaa members can also redeem discounts on a variety of products and services from car rentals and insurance to hotel reservations in destinations around the world.

The new ‘Frontline Heroes Fazaa’ program also provides a special feature available to frontline professionals, offering a 40 per cent discount on services and medications at 131 hospitals within the UAE on medical products and supplies, including cosmetic and other services not covered by health insurance.

The National Program for Behavioral Reward will work closely with the Frontline Heroes Office to deliver Fazaa membership benefits directly to every professional on the official UAE Frontline Heroes Registry.

The Frontline Heroes Office was set up in July 2020 by decree of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and operates under the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The office is mandated to listen and respond to the challenges and priorities of the UAE’s frontline professionals, implement short-term and long-term solutions to directly address those challenges, as well as ensure those who sacrifice and put themselves at risk to protect the people of the UAE are nationally recognized and celebrated.

The Frontline Heroes Office will support a comprehensive range of frontline professionals, including medical and non-medical staff working in the health sector, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, cleaning and services personnel, as well as protection and prevention workers, security and emergency workers, and sterilization workers.

UAE Government persistently translates its vision and directions into initiatives intended to invest in positive behaviors, enhance community engagement, build and guide Emiratis’ capabilities to contribute to the nation-wide development in UAE.

The Department of Behavioural Rewards at the Ministry of Possibilities is a UAE government initiative that established the framework for the “National Behavioural Rewards Program – Fazaa” to provide rewards for positive behaviour within an institutional framework.