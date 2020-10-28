Typhoon ‘Quinta’ leaves Php429M in damages, affects nearly 50,000 residents

Typhoon ‘Quinta’ left a total of Php 429,726,344 in infrastructural and agricultural damages.

Reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reveal that of this number, losses in what could have been the country’s agricultural yields amounted to Php401,726,344, while the remaining Php 28,000,000 were estimated damages to infrastructure spread out in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and Western Visayas.

RELATED STORY: PH gov’t assures aid for victims of Typhoon ‘Quinta’

Meanwhile, 49,557 families were affected by Quinta which is equivalent to 209,457 persons residing in 787 barangays in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Of this number, 12,223 families or 48,417 persons are being aided in 704 evacuation centers while 2,357 families or around 7,965 individuals are being helped outside evacuation hubs.

The NDRRMC also reported that a total of 6,109 families or 24,682 persons were pre-emptively evacuated in Mimaropa, Bicol, and the National Capital Region.

Also, a total of 81 incidents connected to the onslaught of Quinta were recorded in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

This can be broken down into 60 incidents of flooding, 17 landslides, and four maritime mishaps.

The NDRRMC also confirmed that nine people were killed, while six others were injured and two other missing during the onslaught of Quinta in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.

A total of 93 road sections and 20 bridges in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and CAR were affected by flooding, landslides, road slip, and soil erosion due to the typhoon.