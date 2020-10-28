Sponsor fined AED 7,125 for failure to secure visa for housemaid

A sponsor now faces fines of AED 7,126 for his failure to assist an Asian housemaid to secure her residence visa.

The housemaid lodged a complaint at the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court to chase after her sponsor and domestic helper recruitment office to pay the fines that had accumulated due to their failure to return her passport and to secure her residence visa.

RELATED STORY: DFA affirms response on diplomat’s housemaid maltreatment case will be “severe to the fullest extent of the law”

Court records show that the sponsor initially paid the housemaid AED520 of her salary in July to drop the case, but she pressed the case against the recruitment office. The representative of the recruitment office told the court that they should not be responsible for any fines, stating that they collected no charges from the housemaid.

However, when the representative handed over the passport, she had already submitted to the court a letter where it shows that she has to pay AED 7,125 in fines since she didn’t have a residence visa in the country.

READ ON: People who report their absconding maid in Dubai to get AED10,000 reward – official

The court ruled in favor of the housemaid and ordered that the sponsor should pay the AED 7,125 fines stressing that sponsors should pay out due charges against the issuance and cancellation of his housemaid’s residence visa as per Article 6 of the ministerial decree that streamlines the procedures of issuing work permits.