Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man allegedly burns down house after wife refuses sex

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Photo credit: The Nation

A man in Thailand allegedly burned down the house of his wife on October 25 after she reportedly denied him sex, The Nation reported.

Authorities arrested Narongchan Paksarom after they received a report about him setting the house ablaze and threatening the locals there with his long knife. His urine test, in addition, showed traces of narcotics, police said.

The suspect allegedly went to his wife’s house at 10:30 PM wearing only a towel on his body and asked him to have sex. The wife refused and left the house together with their children.

The man confessed to the police that he then set the house on fire out of anger. However, the wife said it was probably because he was under influence.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

42 mins ago
Photo of Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

57 mins ago
Photo of Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close