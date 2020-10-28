Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, on October 28 has broken ground on Ewan Retail, its new lifestyle retail hub in Ewan Avenue located in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

The inaugural groundbreaking ceremony of the 1,400-square-meter lifestyle hub was attended by Lootah’s top officials, including CEO Saleh Abdullah Lootah, COO Russell Owen, and key stakeholders and partners. The shopping destination is also set for its opening in Q1 of 2021.

Following the reopening of businesses and various sectors in the UAE due to its successful fight against the pandemic, residents have been constantly visiting shopping and food establishments to address their lifestyle needs.

A number of residents have also expressed confidence about the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the government. Buoyed by this regained trust from the market, Lootah has undertaken the groundbreaking of this project in order to cater to the increased consumer confidence.

Lootah mirrors its commitment to address these daily needs of its residents through Ewan Retail—which aims to offer convenience through its several retail shops, a gym, and a hardware. Its casual dining options, meawhile, will include Arabic, Asian, and other world-renowned cuisines—assuring that it will cater to every palate. It will also be accessible to all the residents of DIP.

Lootah’s CEO Saleh Abdullah Lootah said that the company has chosen DIP as the hub for its newest lifestyle retail project due to the wide range of opportunities and modern urban living experience that this neighbourhood offers to businesses and residents.

“Ewan Retail, our newest undertaking near the sought-after Ewan Residences, promises to address the needs of residents seeking a modern lifestyle that is within reach. We are truly excited about this project, and we are confident that it will reflect our commitment to serve the community in the most convenient way possible,” he said.

The CEO said that this leisure hub also allows residents to help ensure their safety, as they would no longer need to travel far to purchase their needs or satisfy their lifestyle cravings. They can shop, dine, pay their bills within just a few steps from their home.

Meanwhile, Lootah’s COO Russell Owen said: “This retail project guarantees to address the growing demand of residents in Ewan Residences and other communities in Dubai Investment Park. The demand for lifestyle and retail needs are highly progressive in this neighbourhood and Lootah is committed to delivering a unique level of amenities for this community.”

Spanning 2,300 hectares, DIP features a vast range of industries, including food and beverage, construction materials, residential and hospitality properties, schools, hotels, several shops and a hospital. It is also strategically situated near areas that significantly see a growth of thriving economic activities, such as Dubai Production City, Maktoum International Airport, and the Jebel Ali Free Zone.