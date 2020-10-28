Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has received the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE, with the guidance and support of the wise leadership, has demonstrated during the pandemic its ability to deal with the repercussions of the COVID-19 with high efficiency, based on the best scientific and practical standards, which embodies the leadership of the medical sector in the UAE.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Sheikh Saif bin Zayed gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The UAE authorised the emergency use of the vaccine, to make it available for the front-liners, who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus, with the aim of providing all safety and security means and protecting them from any dangers.

The trials conducted in the country – in which 31,000 volunteers from 125 nationalities have participated in – have proven that the vaccine is safe and effective and resulted in a strong response to fight the virus.

The use of the COVID -19 vaccine contributes to saving lives, and it is one of the ways that the country has taken to limit the spread of the epidemic and protect the health and safety of society.

READ ON: LOOK: NCEMA Director General receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

40 mins ago
Photo of Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

55 mins ago
Photo of Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close