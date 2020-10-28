Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Four-month-old infant dies from starvation after parents leave him for nine days

A four-month-old baby starved to death after his parents abandoned him for nine days at their home

The 28-year-old father and 24-year-old mother were arrested following the unfortunate incident at Qalyubia, as per reports from Egypt’s Youm7.

Initial investigations reveal that the two had an argument. The wife allegedly lied to her husband stating that she will just leave the house to buy groceries. But instead, she took their eldest son to her parents’ house.

Meanwhile, the husband had work and was unable to head home for over a week. When he returned home, he was shocked to find that their baby was already dead. He immediately reported the incident to the police, accussing his wife of abandoning the baby.

The mother, on the other hand, retored that she thought the baby was with her husband.

