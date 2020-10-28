Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai fines 7 businesses for COVID-19 violations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on seven commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and for breaching physical distancing guidelines. Two of those fined were retail stores in one of the shopping centres.

RELATED STORY: Dubai fines 11 gyms for COVID-19 violations

CCCP also fined five gyms in Hor Al Anz and Al Qusais in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 656 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600 54 5555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

READ ON: Dubai closes real estate firm, fines eight shops for COVID-19 violations

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Pinoy sent to jail, slapped with PHP125,000 fine after leaving wife for mistress

Pinoy sent to jail, slapped with PHP125,000 fine after leaving wife for mistress

6 mins ago
Photo of Japan provides Php 4.63 B post-disaster loan to PH

Japan provides Php 4.63 B post-disaster loan to PH

9 mins ago
Photo of DFA affirms response on diplomat’s housemaid maltreatment case will be “severe to the fullest extent of the law”

DFA affirms response on diplomat’s housemaid maltreatment case will be “severe to the fullest extent of the law”

21 mins ago
Photo of Typhoon ‘Quinta’ leaves Php429M in damages, affects nearly 50,000 residents

Typhoon ‘Quinta’ leaves Php429M in damages, affects nearly 50,000 residents

46 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close