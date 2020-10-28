Dubai fines 7 businesses for COVID-19 violations

Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on seven commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and for breaching physical distancing guidelines. Two of those fined were retail stores in one of the shopping centres.

CCCP also fined five gyms in Hor Al Anz and Al Qusais in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 656 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600 54 5555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

