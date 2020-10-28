Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 104,673 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,400 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 129,024.

The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 485.

MOHAP also reported 2,189 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 124,647.

This brings the total number of active cases lower from yesterday’s 4,684 to 3,892 as of October 28.

RELATED STORY: UAE’s rise in COVID-19 ‘expected’ – official

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi stressed that the rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE is expected as businesses and activities continue to resume across the country.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, director at the Department of Health, revealed that the rising cases are part of “global pattern of trying to gradually return to normal life and the return of activities in various sectors”.

“The noticeable increase in the number of infections in the country is not an exception, and it is part of an increase in most countries,” Dr. Al Hosani said during the country’s regular media briefing. “This increase is expected to continue in the next phase.”

She also stressed that the launch of a vaccine against COVID-19 is crucial to finally kick the disease to the curb.

She added that the vaccine being developed in the UAE has three goals—to prevent new infections, lessen the adverse effects on patients, and limit the spread.

