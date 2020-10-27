Duterte not abolishing PhilHealth amid corruption claims

President Rodrigo Duterte changes tune and said that he will no longer abolish the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth amid corruption issues hounding the agency.

Last month, Duterte said that he will ask Congress to pass a law abolishing the agency over corruption activities.

“‘Yung PhilHealth wala na, skeletal ang na-remain ‘di ba. Talagang hindi ko bubuwagin ‘yan because hindi madali, it’s not easy really to create another one,” Duterte said in a speech Tuesday morning.

READ ALSO: Duterte asks for resignation of PhilHealth head due to heath issues

The President said he is aware that some PhilHealth officials have been suspended and resigned from their posts.

Duterte however said that despite resignation, these officials are not yet off the hook.

“Let’s just say na inaantay pa po niya ‘yung mga kasong isasampa pa sa iba pang mga personnel at officials ng PhilHealth. Pero kumpyansa po siya na dahil marami ngang nag-resign na at maraming na-suspend na eh meron nang malaking pagbabago diyan sa PhilHealth,” Roque said in another statement.

Roque added that the government has made some drastic measures in order to clean up PhilHealth.

SEE ALSO: DOJ to review PhilHealth agreement with Philippine Red Cross