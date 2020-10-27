Duterte: Metro Manila stays under GCQ in November

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved to place Metro Manila under the General Community Quarantine status for another month.

The President supported the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors to place the National Capital Region under GCQ despite government’s move to open up the economy.

Batangas, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Lanao del Sur will also be under GCQ from Nov. 1 to 30.

Metro Manila has been under GCQ since August. More businesses have opened up and expanded their capacity despite being under the GCQ status.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that quarantine classifications are still subject to appeal by Local Government Units.

They can appeal until October 28 with the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The country recorded 1,607 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The Philippines has over 370,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

READ ALSO: Christmas parties still prohibited in Metro Manila, GCQ areas – DILG