Dubai Police foil attempt to smuggle 33KG of crystal meth

The Dubai Police have managed to stop an attempt to smuggle 33 kilograms of crystal meth into the country.

Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, announced on Saturday that three men were arrested for possessing and promoting the drugs inside the country.

The suspects said that they were getting their instructions from their ringleader in an Asian country.

“Our officers in cooperation with Sharjah Police, arrested an international drug gang. The operation — called Step By Step — aims to foil drug lords’ activities inside the UAE,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in a statement.

Dubai Police said that they received the tip recently about the large amount of drugs being attempted to smuggle inside the Emirates.

The drug supply was hidden in a warehouse.

Brigadier Eid Mohammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police, said the warehouse and two of the suspects were monitored for days.

They were waiting for the instructions of the ring leader before transferring drugs to another location.

“The two men transferred 22kg of crystal meth to the industrial area in Sharjah. They were arrested in cooperation with Sharjah Police and admitted of possessing the drugs,” Brig Hareb said.

The Dubai Police also located the third suspect when he tried to smuggle the remaining drug stash. He too was arrested by Dubai Police.

“Their leader divided the gang into two groups. The first two suspects were delivering the drugs to for Dh22,000 while the third suspect was supposed to deliver it to another person for Dh3,500,” the police said.