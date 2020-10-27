Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Active cases in UAE down to 4,000+

Staff Report 1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 110,807 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,390 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 127,624.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 482.

MOHAP also reported 1,708 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 122,458.

This brings the total number of active cases lower from yesterday’s 5,004 to 4,684 as of October 27.

UAE's rise in COVID-19 'expected' – official

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi stressed that the rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE is expected as businesses and activities continue to resume across the country.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, director at the Department of Health, revealed that the rising cases are part of “global pattern of trying to gradually return to normal life and the return of activities in various sectors”.

“The noticeable increase in the number of infections in the country is not an exception, and it is part of an increase in most countries,” Dr. Al Hosani said during the country’s regular media briefing. “This increase is expected to continue in the next phase.”

She also stressed that the launch of a vaccine against COVID-19 is crucial to finally kick the disease to the curb.

She added that the vaccine being developed in the UAE has three goals—to prevent new infections, lessen the adverse effects on patients, and limit the spread.

