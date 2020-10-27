Court clears Dubai tourist after threatening hotel guest

The Dubai Court of First Instance has cleared a tourist after threatening a hotel guest in Dubai.

The Russian tourist reportedly went to a hotel in Jumeirah on April 4. He asked to speak to a guest and later had a phone conversation with him.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the police said that they were alerted by the incident and spoke to the hotel guest who is a Ukranian.

The complainant said that he did not know the man and why he insisted on the hotel reception to talk to him over the phone.

The Russian tourist even issued death threats against him.

The police reviewed the hotel CCTV cameras, and they were able to apprehend him at Business Bay on April 8.

“The accused admitted he had gone to the hotel and talked to the guest. He claimed he had a call earlier from a friend who was then in Russia. The latter had another friend who had been looking for the complainant for a while and learned that he was staying at that hotel in Dubai,” the police officer told the prosecutor.

The Bur Dubai police station received the complaint. The suspect was later on identified by the two receptionists.

In a parade of suspects, including the defendant on trial, two receptionists recognised the accused.

“He claimed he was his friend. The two men spoke for about a minute in Russian that I did not understand. Everything seemed fine. But shortly after the suspect’s quiet departure, the guest called the reception again. He wanted us to call the police right away, to stop the suspect from leaving and to call the manager. He was screaming and sounded really scared. I tried to calm him down,” one of the witnesses said.

It’s unclear on why the court decided to clear the tourist, but the Dubai prosecution can still appeal the decision.