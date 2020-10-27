Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Court clears Dubai tourist after threatening hotel guest

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 60 mins ago

The Dubai Court of First Instance has cleared a tourist after threatening a hotel guest in Dubai.

The Russian tourist reportedly went to a hotel in Jumeirah on April 4. He asked to speak to a guest and later had a phone conversation with him.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the police said that they were alerted by the incident and spoke to the hotel guest who is a Ukranian.

The complainant said that he did not know the man and why he insisted on the hotel reception to talk to him over the phone.

The Russian tourist even issued death threats against him.

The police reviewed the hotel CCTV cameras, and they were able to apprehend him at Business Bay on April 8.

“The accused admitted he had gone to the hotel and talked to the guest. He claimed he had a call earlier from a friend who was then in Russia. The latter had another friend who had been looking for the complainant for a while and learned that he was staying at that hotel in Dubai,” the police officer told the prosecutor.

The Bur Dubai police station received the complaint. The suspect was later on identified by the two receptionists.

In a parade of suspects, including the defendant on trial, two receptionists recognised the accused.

“He claimed he was his friend. The two men spoke for about a minute in Russian that I did not understand. Everything seemed fine. But shortly after the suspect’s quiet departure, the guest called the reception again. He wanted us to call the police right away, to stop the suspect from leaving and to call the manager. He was screaming and sounded really scared. I tried to calm him down,” one of the witnesses said.

It’s unclear on why the court decided to clear the tourist, but the Dubai prosecution can still appeal the decision.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Bello hopes OFW Department will not lead to abolishment of OWWA, POEA

Bello hopes OFW Department will not lead to abolishment of OWWA, POEA

17 mins ago
Photo of BREAKING: PhilHealth releases Php500 million partial payment to Red Cross

BREAKING: PhilHealth releases Php500 million partial payment to Red Cross

41 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Police foil attempt to smuggle 33KG of crystal meth

Dubai Police foil attempt to smuggle 33KG of crystal meth

1 hour ago
Photo of Duterte: Metro Manila stays under GCQ in November

Duterte: Metro Manila stays under GCQ in November

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close