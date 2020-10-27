BREAKING: PhilHealth releases Php500 million partial payment to Red Cross

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has released its partial payment to the Philippine Red Cross after failing to settle its debt on Monday.

PhilHealth said that it has released PHP 500 million as partial payment to the Philippine Red Cross.

It will expedite processing of the remaining balance following strict compliance to government accounting rules and regulations.

“PhilHealth takes exception to the insinuation that it is reckless and is playing on people’s lives. Its prudence in taking charge of its members’ hard-earned contributions is central to the state health insurer. Its exercise of judiciousness is to protect the people and their funds,” PhilHealth President and CEO Atty. Dante A. Gierran said in a statement.

PhilHealth also assures accredited laboratories conducting the current OFW RT-PCR tests that it will expedite the processing of its payments upon submission of complete documentary requirements.

Senator and Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon revealed that some Filipinos arriving from abroad pid Php20,0000 for a quick turnaround or their coronavirus test results.

Gordon said that the PRC has recently set up testing booths at airports because many overseas Filipino workers and passengers were already complaining about the fees being asked for their COVID-19 test.

The PRC has stopped processing test results for OFWs after the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth failed to settle his debt.