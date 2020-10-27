Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bello hopes OFW Department will not lead to abolishment of OWWA, POEA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 15 mins ago

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III hopes that both the POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) and OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) will not be abolished once the Department of OFWs will be in place.

Bello’s remarks came after President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call for the passage of a law creating a Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), saying the welfare of OFWs should be handled by a separate department.

RELATED STORY: House approves bill creating Department of OFWs

“What I would like to happen is that agencies such as POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) and OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) will not be abolished. Let them be included in the department of OFW as attached agencies,” said Bello during an interview who also supports the measure.

Once the Department of OFW is created, he believed that he will be letting go of a big part of his responsibilities.

READ ON: Duterte wants to fast track creation of OFW Department

“I will be only looking after local employment. I will be losing a huge part of my job,” said Bello.

The POEA and OWWA are attached agencies of the DOLE, which also provide jobs and look after the welfare and protection of migrant workers.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of BREAKING: PhilHealth releases Php500 million partial payment to Red Cross

BREAKING: PhilHealth releases Php500 million partial payment to Red Cross

39 mins ago
Photo of Court clears Dubai tourist after threatening hotel guest

Court clears Dubai tourist after threatening hotel guest

58 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Police foil attempt to smuggle 33KG of crystal meth

Dubai Police foil attempt to smuggle 33KG of crystal meth

1 hour ago
Photo of Duterte: Metro Manila stays under GCQ in November

Duterte: Metro Manila stays under GCQ in November

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close