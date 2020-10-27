Bello hopes OFW Department will not lead to abolishment of OWWA, POEA

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III hopes that both the POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) and OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) will not be abolished once the Department of OFWs will be in place.

Bello’s remarks came after President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call for the passage of a law creating a Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), saying the welfare of OFWs should be handled by a separate department.

RELATED STORY: House approves bill creating Department of OFWs

“What I would like to happen is that agencies such as POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) and OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) will not be abolished. Let them be included in the department of OFW as attached agencies,” said Bello during an interview who also supports the measure.

Once the Department of OFW is created, he believed that he will be letting go of a big part of his responsibilities.

READ ON: Duterte wants to fast track creation of OFW Department

“I will be only looking after local employment. I will be losing a huge part of my job,” said Bello.

The POEA and OWWA are attached agencies of the DOLE, which also provide jobs and look after the welfare and protection of migrant workers.