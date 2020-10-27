‘Baka ipa-tokhang ko pa kayo’: Tulfo pulls out support after he catches Tekla’s partner lying

After a series of revelations and confessions from comedian Tekla’s partner Michelle Bana-ag, it seems like the tables have turned against her.

On the finale episode for Michelle and Tekla’s story on Raffy Tulfo’s show, the TV host caught Michelle lying.

Tulfo said that after the two camps have settled their differences on Monday, Michelle issued a challenge that she is willing to undergo a hair follicle and urine test to prove that she is not a drug user.

The TV host assisted her but later on Michelle backtracked from her own challenge.

“Sabi po kasi ng tita ko mabibinat daw ako,” she said.

Tulfo got irritated and said that even though he’s not a medical expert it’s obvious that Michelle was afraid that the tests would only yield positive results.

“I was giving you a graceful exit yesterday, pero ikaw itong naghamon ngayon natatakot ka na?,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo then said that he is withdrawing all the support he is giving to Michelle since her revelation. This includes- a new set of dentures, monthly payment for rent and money for groceries for Michelle’s kids.

“Gumagamit ka pa rin. I will tell DSWD about this at baka mawala na sa iyo ang mga pamangkin mo. Pati ang anak mo baka mapunta iyan kay Tekla,” Tulfo said.

The sister of Michelle tried to reason out and repeated that it was their aunt who told her not to take the test.

“Nasunog kayo sa akin. Baka ipa-tokhang ko pa kayo diyan,” he said.

Watch the video here: